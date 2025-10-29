Court sets bail for Ukraine's ex-grid operator chief at $325,000. He calls the case against him 'political'

The Kyiv Pechersk District Court ruled to place Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, former head of Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo, in custody with the bail set at Hr 13.7 million ($325,000).

Kusrytskyi, dismissed from his post last year, was charged on Oct. 28 with large-scale embezzlement linked to events dating back to 2018.

According to the court's decision, if he doesn't post bail, he must remain in custody until Dec. 26.

"This is an entirely political decision," Kudrytskyi said after the court announced its ruling.

The arrest followed a raid on the ex-Ukrenergo chief's home a week earlier, which he claimed had been organized by his opponents to "send him a message." Kudrytskyi told the Kyiv Independent after the raid that unidentified men took his phone during the search to access his communications.

The case also involves Roman Hrynkevych, who is already under investigation in a separate defense procurement corruption probe. He allegedly orchestrated the scheme and has received additional charges.

The investigation alleges the two may have diverted funds from the state-owned energy company during 2018 tenders for infrastructure reconstruction. At the time, Kudrytskyi was Ukrenergo's deputy director for investments.

The company signed two contracts worth over Hr 68 million ($1.6 million) with a private company, paying Hr 13.7 million ($325,000) upfront, which was allegedly embezzled, the State Bureau of Investigation said.

At the hearing, Kudrytskyi's lawyer, Mykola Hrabyk, called the allegations "unfounded," saying that the case materials contain no evidence of criminal wrongdoing on his part.

As Ukraine battles to keep its power grid running under constant Russian assault, Kudrytskyi's arrest adds to growing unrest in the country’s energy sector. Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda reported recently, citing its sources, that current officials may be looking to blame former leaders for failing to protect energy infrastructure from Russian attacks.

Previously, Kudrytkyi said that the real purpose of the Oct. 21 searches was to gain access to his phone and his messages. He has been outspoken about his decision to resign from Ukrenergo in September 2024, claiming corrupt individuals attempted to take over the company.

Kudrytskyi’s forced resignation in the lead-up to the heating season in 2024 sparked controversy both domestically and abroad, as he was largely seen as a reliable figure.

The company’s supervisory board chairman, Daniel Dobbeni, and board member Peder Andreasen said his dismissal last year was over accusations that Ukrenergo had failed to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid Russian missile strikes, and called the move "politically motivated" that had "no valid grounds."