Ukraine, Russia, War, Oleksandr Syrskyi, ammunition
Ukrainian long-range strikes cut Russia's shell fire rate by nearly half, Syrskyi says

by Kateryna Denisova April 9, 2025 5:57 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a prayer breakfast for the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 6, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Long-range Ukrainian strikes on ammunition stockpiles in Russia brought down Moscow's artillery shell fire rate by almost half, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Ukrainian media outlet Lb. ua published on April 9.

Throughout 2024, Ukraine has carried out multiple drone strikes, targeting Russian ammunition depots inside Russia and in the Ukrainian occupied territories.

According to Syrskyi, Russian soldiers used to fire around 40,000 rounds of ammunition daily across, but a series of long-range attacks reduced this number to around 23,000.

"We continue to expand in this direction, increasing the number, scale and capabilities of deep strike (long-range operations) and have already passed the 1,700 kilometers mark. Our teams are also increasing the unmanned component," said Syrskyi.

Since then, Russia's fire rate has risen slightly, now sitting at between 27,000 and 28,000 rounds per day, the general said.

The general attributed this to possible supplies of shells from Moscow allies, North Korea or Iran, or to increased Russian production.

Ammunition shortages have plagued Ukraine over the course of Russia's full-scale invasion. The EU failed to deliver on its promise to produce 1 million artillery shells between March 2023 and 2024 while political disputes in Washington led to a severe delay in a $61 billion aid package.

In late December, Sky News reported, citing unnamed Western officials, that Russia's artillery advantage against Ukraine dropped to 1.5 rounds for each Ukrainian shell.

Even as Ukraine narrows the ammunition gap, Russian forces continue to push on Ukraine's east by launching a fresh offensive against Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.