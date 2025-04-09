US aid has dropped, main support comes from Europe, Syrskyi says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. military assistance to Kyiv has decreased, with European countries now providing the main portion of aid, Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with the LB.UA outlet published on April 9.

Washington has been Kyiv's leading military donor throughout the full-scale war, but President Donald Trump's accession to office brought a major shift in U.S. policy on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Trump has permitted the continued flow of assistance approved by former U.S. President Joe Biden – except for a brief halt on all military aid in March – but has yet to sign off on any new packages.

"Support from partners, of course, plays a crucial role (in changing the strategic situation in the war)," Syrskyi said in the interview. The U.S. provided Ukraine with some $100 billion in military aid since the outbreak of Russia's full-scale war in 2022, including $67 billion in arms.

"Now, the assistance from the U.S. has decreased, and the main support comes from our partners in Europe," the commander added.

A number of European countries have pledged further aid packages for Ukraine amid the growing uncertainty about U.S. support. The Trump administration has also urged Europe to increase its share of aid for Ukraine and take more responsibility for its own security.

"But we must also rely on our own strength. We have had success in the production of artillery and quite significant successes with electronic warfare," Syrskyi said.

"Drones as well. So many types, models of drones used to strike (Russia) at the tactical, operational, and strategic levels."

Aiming to reduce its reliance on foreign support, Ukraine has ramped up its domestic defense production over the past years. The country's 2025 budget allocated Hr 55 billion ($1.3 billion) for weapons production.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in February that around 40% of the weapons and equipment Ukraine uses on the battlefield are Ukrainian-made, while the U.S. contributes roughly 30%.