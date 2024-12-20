Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Cyberattack, SBU, Government, Ukraine, Russia
Edit post

Russia's GRU possibly behind cyberattack on Ukraine's government, SBU says

by Kateryna Denisova December 20, 2024 1:18 PM 1 min read
Illustrative photo of a man at a computer next to a Russian flag. (Bill Oxford via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Hackers of Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) could be behind a cyberattack on Ukraine's government services, Volodymyr Karasteliov, the acting cybersecurity chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), said at a press conference on Dec. 20.

In the largest cyberattack in recent months, several government services were targeted on Dec. 19, including state registers the Justice Ministry oversees, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna said.

Officials say that the cyberattack had been prepared for several months, without providing further details. Ukraine launched a criminal investigation.

Stefanishyna did not specify which registers had been targeted. Later at a press conference, she said the cyberattack did not affect other state information systems. All state registers are currently suspended.

"All the Justice Ministry's data has been saved. Recovery is underway. Registers and all data will be restored. It is a matter of time," Stefanishyna added.

Karasteliov said that the SBU could not yet rule out the possibility of a data leak.

Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian companies and government institutions with cyberattacks since the onset of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In August, a massive Russian cyberattack targeted Monobank, one of Ukraine's largest banks.

Ukrainian intelligence hackers disrupt Russia’s Gazprombank, source says
The cyberattack, described as a powerful distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) assault, disrupted Gazprombank’s online and mobile banking services.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:19 PM

Ukraine retrieves bodies of 503 fallen soldiers.

The bodies of 403 soldiers were recovered from Donetsk Oblast, while 57 and 12 bodies were brought back from Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts. Another 31 bodies were repatriated from morgues in Russia.
7:25 AM  (Updated: )

Fire, casualties reported in Kyiv amid Russian missile attack.

Russia attacked the capital with five ballistic missiles of the Iskander-M or the North Korean KN-23 model, the Air Force said. All five missiles were reportedly shot down, with debris falling in several districts of the city.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.