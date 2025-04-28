Ukraine's allies will 'increase pressure on Russia' in coming days, Macron says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's allies will "increase pressure on Russia" in the coming days to reach a ceasefire in Russia's war, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the French outlet Paris Match, released on April 28.

"In the next eight to ten days, we will increase pressure on Russia. I remain cautious (of a ceasefire) because part of the equation depends on Moscow," Macron said.

As the U.S. intensifies efforts to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, Moscow has so far refused a full 30-day ceasefire. On April 26, U.S. President Donald Trump said "banking or secondary sanctions" should be imposed on Russia amid failed efforts to reach a peace deal.

"We must be united and dissuasive. I believe that we have succeeded, thanks to this meeting at the Vatican, in putting pressure back on Russia," Macron said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Trump in the Vatican on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral on April 26.

Macron denounced efforts to pressure Ukraine into accepting a peace deal heavy on concessions for Ukraine and not on Russia.

"That was the intended goal, because it was not right for the pressure to be exerted solely on Ukraine," Macron said.

The U.S. has reportedly weighed recognizing Russian control of Crimea, among other large concessions for Ukraine, including barring Kyiv from pursuing NATO membership. On April 27, Trump said he believes Zelensky is willing to cede control of Crimea to Russia.

"We must be prepared, with the Americans, to toughen our stance on Russia to obtain this ceasefire," Macron said.

"I believe I have convinced the Americans of the possibility of an escalation of threats, and potentially sanctions, to push the Russians to accept this ceasefire," Macron said.

On April 28, Putin announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

On May 9, Russia holds grandiose military parades in celebration of the end of World War II in Europe. Ukraine and most European nations mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.

Zelensky slammed Putin's proposal for a short-lived truce and pointed to Russia's strikes on civilian targets on April 28 as proof that Russia does not want to end its war against Ukraine.

"We value human lives, not parades. That’s why we believe — and the world believes — that there is no reason to wait until May 8," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has already agreed to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Russia has not.