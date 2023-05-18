Ukrainian military says it shot down 29 out of 30 missiles in Russian May 18 attacks

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense successfully shot down 29 Russian missiles, two kamikaze drones, and two reconnaissance drones on May 17-18, according to the General Staff.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia launched several missile attacks against Ukraine from 9:00 p.m. on May 17 until 5:30 a.m. on May 18.

In total, Russia launched 22 long-range X-101/X-555 missiles from two Tu-160s and eight Tu-95s.

The General Staff wrote that six Kalibr cruises missiles were launched from the Black Sea, and two Iskander missiles were launched from ground-based operational-tactical missile systems.

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, was once again the main target of the attacks. According to Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police, no significant damage was recorded from falling missile debris, nor were there any casualties.

However, Ukraine's Southern Command reported that one person was killed, and two others were wounded following Russian missile strikes in Odesa Oblast.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Command, said on national television that an industrial facility on the outskirts of Odesa was hit, and the two injured people were guards working there.

An unspecified infrastructure object was also damaged in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration. There were no casualties.

The previous mass attack came on May 16, during which Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down 25 Russian missiles targeting Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

However, Russia was able to damage the Patriot air defense system slightly, CNN reported on May 16.

U.S. officials do not believe the Patriot air defense system must be removed from the battlefield for repairs, CNN followed up on May 17, quoting undisclosed U.S. officials.