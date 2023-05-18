Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Missile attack, News Feed
Edit post

Ukrainian military says it shot down 29 out of 30 missiles in Russian May 18 attacks

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2023 9:50 AM 2 min read
A Russian missile shot down over Kyiv Oblast on May 18, 2023. (Photo: Andriy Nebytov / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's air defense successfully shot down 29 Russian missiles, two kamikaze drones, and two reconnaissance drones on May 17-18, according to the General Staff.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia launched several missile attacks against Ukraine from 9:00 p.m. on May 17 until 5:30 a.m. on May 18.

In total, Russia launched 22 long-range X-101/X-555 missiles from two Tu-160s and eight Tu-95s.

The General Staff wrote that six Kalibr cruises missiles were launched from the Black Sea, and two Iskander missiles were launched from ground-based operational-tactical missile systems.

Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, was once again the main target of the attacks. According to Andriy Nebytov, the head of the Kyiv Oblast police, no significant damage was recorded from falling missile debris, nor were there any casualties.

However, Ukraine's Southern Command reported that one person was killed, and two others were wounded following Russian missile strikes in Odesa Oblast.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine's Southern Command, said on national television that an industrial facility on the outskirts of Odesa was hit, and the two injured people were guards working there.

An unspecified infrastructure object was also damaged in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, according to the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration. There were no casualties.

The previous mass attack came on May 16, during which Ukrainian air defense successfully shot down 25 Russian missiles targeting Ukraine overnight, including six Kinzhal ballistic missiles.

However, Russia was able to damage the Patriot air defense system slightly, CNN reported on May 16.

U.S. officials do not believe the Patriot air defense system must be removed from the battlefield for repairs, CNN followed up on May 17, quoting undisclosed U.S. officials.

Patriot air defense faces its toughest challenge ever in Ukraine
The wait is over — after almost a year of refusals and hesitation, Western-provided MIM-104 Patriot air defense systems have finally arrived and become operational in Ukraine. On April 21 and 26, Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed the full employment of two Patriot batteries. As Ukraine’s own Soviet-er…
Kyiv IndependentIllia Ponomarenko

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.