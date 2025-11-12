0 out of 25,000

Wednesday, November 12, 2025
War

Ukraine withdraws from positions near another settlement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast amid ongoing Russian offensive

by Kateryna Hodunova
An artilleryman from the special unit Streletskyi Battalion of the Zaporizhzhia police fires a shot from a Partizan rocket launcher near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, on May 23, 2025. (Dmytro Smolienko / Ukrinform)

Ukrainian forces withdrew from its positions near the village of Rivnopillia in northeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast late on Nov. 11, Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported.

The news follows a Ukrainian withdrawal from the positions near five settlements in the region the previous day, including a full retreat from the villages of Uspenivka and Novomykolaivka.

Ukrainian troops pulled back from Rivnopillia to more "defensible positions to safeguard the lives of their personnel," according to the Southern Defense Forces.

At the same time, the advance of Russian forces in this sector has been halted, though heavy fighting continues in other areas along the line, the report said.

In the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole sectors, the Russian army continues mass strikes and has stepped up assault operations near the settlements of Pryvilne, Zelenyi Hai, Rivnopillia, Pavlivka, Vorone, Stepove, and Novopavlivske.

"While attempting to advance, the enemy has suffered heavy losses. In the past day alone, 58 (Russian) personnel were killed and nearly three dozen wounded," the report read.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 11 that Russian forces had captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, though he did not specify their names.

Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, previously described the situation in the region as "difficult," noting that Russian troops were attempting to exploit poor weather by moving in small groups on foot or motorcycles.

The regional center of Zaporizhzhia remains under Ukrainian control, but since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has occupied roughly 70% of the region, primarily in the east and south.

Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

