Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotage railway leading to Russian aerospace plant, Atesh group claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
An explosion occurs in the dark
What appears to be an explosion at a railway leading to an aerospace factory in Smolensk, Russia overnight on Sept. 21, 2025 (Screenshot/Atesh/Telegram)

Pro-Ukrainian partisans sabotaged a railway leading to an aerospace factory in the Russian city of Smolensk, the Atesh group claimed on Sept. 21.

"Agents of our movement blew up the railway tracks in Smolensk, leading to an aerospace factory. This plant produces Kh-59 missiles for the Russian Ministry of Defense," the group said in a Telegram post.

The Atesh group regularly conducts sabotage operations on military infrastructure in occupied Ukrainian territory and deep within Russia.

"Our comrades from the Organization of Ukrainians at the factory confirmed that missile logistics have been disrupted," the group claimed.

The act of sabotage was conducted by the Atesh group with help from the so-called Secret Organization of Ukrainians.

"The factory produces missiles, drones, and other equipment. It is a strategic target, and we will continue to strike such facilities. Military-industrial complex facilities are unprotected, and production disruptions will escalate," Atesh said.

The group's claims could not be independently verified by the Kyiv Independent.

0:00
/
Purported footage of a sabotage operation by the Atesh group at railway tracks leading to an aerospace plant in Smolensk, Russia. (Atesh/Telegram)

The western Russian city of Smolensk is located about 276 kilometers (172 miles) from Ukraine's northern border with Russia.

On Sept. 17, Atesh partisans sabotaged railway infrastructure in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, disrupting Moscow's military logistics "in all strategic directions," the group claimed.

Days prior, a communications tower was destroyed at an air defense factory in the Russian city of Tula, the Atesh partisan group claimed on Sept. 11.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Sunday, September 21
Sunday, September 21
