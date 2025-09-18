18 Russian officers killed in sabotage attack in Ukraine's south, Kyiv claims

Eighteen Russian staff officers of the 35th Combined Arms Army were killed in a sabotage attack in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in late August, the Ukrainian project "I Want to Live" reported on Sept. 18.

According to the statement, unknown individuals set fire to dry grass near the army’s command post not far from the village of Voskresenka on Aug. 30. The fire reportedly quickly spread to buildings and dugouts at the site.

"Due to heavy smoke and the command post filling with carbon monoxide, the headquarters personnel were unable to escape," the statement read.

The Ukrainian state-run project published a list of Russian soldiers allegedly killed in the fire.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Russia rarely discloses its military losses publicly.

Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian partisan groups have repeatedly targeted Russian soldiers and military infrastructure on occupied territories or inside Russia.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed it had carried out explosions in Russia's Vladivostok as a "revenge operation" targeting troops accused of war crimes.