18 Russian officers killed in sabotage attack in Ukraine's south, Kyiv claims

1 min read
by Kateryna Denisova
A damaged Russian military vehicle and military boots are seen after Russian Forces withdrawal in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Sept.14, 2022. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Eighteen Russian staff officers of the 35th Combined Arms Army were killed in a sabotage attack in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in late August, the Ukrainian project "I Want to Live" reported on Sept. 18.

According to the statement, unknown individuals set fire to dry grass near the army’s command post not far from the village of Voskresenka on Aug. 30. The fire reportedly quickly spread to buildings and dugouts at the site.

"Due to heavy smoke and the command post filling with carbon monoxide, the headquarters personnel were unable to escape," the statement read.

The Ukrainian state-run project published a list of Russian soldiers allegedly killed in the fire.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims. Russia rarely discloses its military losses publicly.

Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian partisan groups have repeatedly targeted Russian soldiers and military infrastructure on occupied territories or inside Russia.

Earlier this week, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed it had carried out explosions in Russia's Vladivostok as a "revenge operation" targeting troops accused of war crimes.

Kateryna Denisova

News Editor

Kateryna Denisova works as a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a news editor at the NV media outlet for four years, covering mainly Ukrainian and international politics. Kateryna holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko University of Kyiv. She also was a fellow at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

