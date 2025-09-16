Ukrainian strike sets Russia's Saratov oil refinery ablaze, military reports

Ukrainian forces struck the Saratov oil refinery overnight on Sept. 16, causing explosions and a fire at the facility, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.

The news comes as Kyiv escalates its campaign against Russian oil and gas infrastructure, a key source of Moscow's revenues helping to fuel its all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The Saratov refinery produces over 20 types of petroleum products, including gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, and more.

The facility, whose processing volume amounted to 4.8 million metric tons in 2023, helps supply the Russian military, according to Ukraine's General Staff.

The attack was reportedly carried out in cooperation between Ukraine's Special Operations Forces and other branches. The consequences of the attack are being determined.

The Saratov refinery lies in southwestern Russia, roughly 150 kilometers (100 miles) from the border with Kazakhstan and nearly 600 kilometers (370 miles) east of the front line in Ukraine.

The facility has been targeted by Ukrainian forces before, including on Aug. 10 when the Rosneft-run refinery was reportedly forced to halt operations.

Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin said overnight that emergency services were on full alert due to a potential drone attack, without commenting on the consequences.

Russian air defenses intercepted 87 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 18 over Saratov Oblast, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The attack on the refinery comes as Russia faces a mounting gasoline shortage, exacerbated by Ukrainian strikes on oil infrastructure.