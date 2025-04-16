Over 40% of Ukrainian forces' weapons domestically produced, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 40% of the weapons used at the front line are produced in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 16 on the occasion of the Day of the Defense Industry Worker.

Ukraine has significantly expanded its domestic defense industry in response to Russia's full-scale invasion.

"The trend is unchanged: Ukraine will do more and more (weapons) to guarantee its security — on its own and together with partners," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine will always need its own strong weapons so that we can have our own strong Ukrainian state. Ukraine will always need its own technological superiority so that Russia knows that we will respond to every attack," he added.

In its 2025 budget, Ukraine allocated Hr 55 billion ($1.3 billion) to defense manufacturing in an effort to reduce dependence on foreign deliveries.

Zelensky previously underscored that international support remains essential, warning that delays or cuts — especially from the U.S. — could severely weaken Ukraine's ability to hold the front line.

Ukraine is also planning to raise over $1 billion in 2025 to develop the so-called Danish model, buying arms for Ukraine directly from Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

Denmark became the first country to offer to donate arms to Ukraine via direct purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry, as Kyiv's defense budget does not match the capacities of domestic weapons production.