Ukraine, US sign energy resilience memorandum worth $825 million

Ukraine and the U.S. signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in ensuring the resilience of Ukraine's energy system in Brussels on Dec. 3, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said.

The document, signed by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers' meeting, includes U.S. aid totaling up to $825 million.

Ukraine’s energy system has been repeatedly targeted since the start of Russia’s full-scale war. Earlier strikes devastated coal, oil, and hydroelectric power plants, making the remaining nuclear facilities critical to the country’s electricity supply.

According to the ministry, the memorandum aims to restore Ukraine's critical infrastructure, introduce distributed generation, reform the energy sector, and facilitate the post-war transition to a low-carbon, competitive, and European-integrated economy.

The news came as Kyiv is calling on its partners to provide additional air defense assets as Russia intensifies its strikes against cities ahead of winter.

Russia launched nearly 100 drones and 90 missiles against Ukraine overnight on Nov. 28, targeting energy infrastructure. Ukraine introduced emergency blackouts across the country following the recent attack.