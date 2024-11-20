Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Energy crisis, Energy infrastructure, Russian attack, Business
Edit post

Latest strikes on Ukraine’s electricity substations threaten ‘power failure,' Greenpeace warns

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 20, 2024 4:13 PM 2 min read
The cooling towers of the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant are seen in Varash, Ukraine on March 25, 2022. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Greenpeace has warned that Ukraine’s power grid faces a "heightened risk of catastrophic failure" after a mass missile and drone attack on Nov. 17 targeted electrical substations essential for nuclear power plants, the Guardian reported on Nov. 20.

The strikes highlight Russia’s strategy to weaken Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, intensifying the strain on the country’s nuclear power plants, which supply two-thirds of its electricity. Experts warn that disrupting power to these facilities could lead to severe safety risks.

The recent Russian strikes targeted substations vital for the operation of the three remaining Ukraine-run nuclear power plants: Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and South Ukraine.

While the reactors were not directly hit, Greenpeace claims that the damage to substations could destabilize the grid, increasing the likelihood of dangerous shutdowns at the nuclear sites.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that trunk power lines connecting the substations to the nuclear plants were severed, with explosions reported near the Khmelnytskyi plant. As a result, six of nine reactors were operating at reduced capacity by Nov. 17.

Russia launched around 210 missiles and drones during the attack, Ukrenergo said, causing “serious damage” to thermal power plants and triggering nationwide electricity rationing. Ukraine’s largest private energy company, DTEK, called the assault one of the most destructive to date.

Ukraine’s energy system has been repeatedly targeted since the start of Russia’s full-scale war. Earlier strikes devastated coal, oil, and hydroelectric power plants, making the remaining nuclear facilities critical to the country’s electricity supply.

Greenpeace’s analysis, which aligns with assessments from Ukrainian authorities, underscores the urgency of securing these vital energy resources.

Russia launches one of the largest aerial strikes on Ukraine, targets energy grid
Russia targeted “power generation and transmission facilities throughout Ukraine,” according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.