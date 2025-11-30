Ukraine, US begin peace deal talks in Florida ahead of Witkoff's Moscow trip

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian delegates began their meeting with U.S. officials in Florida on Nov. 30 to continue negotiations on the Washington-backed peace plan aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

A Ukrainian delegation led by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov is meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, at Witkoff's private gold club in Hallandale Beach, north of Miami.

"I remain in constant contact with the President of Ukraine," Umerov said on X. "We are working to secure real peace for Ukraine and reliable, long-term security guarantees. "

The talks will build off the recent negotiations in Geneva, where U.S., Ukrainian, and European representatives worked to revise the original 28-point proposal — a plan that initially demanded sweeping concessions from Kyiv in line with Moscow's maximalist demands.

Talking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Rubio said the end goal is to secure a peace deal "that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity."

Sitting across from Rubio, Umerov expressed gratitude to Trump and the American people for the 10-month effort to end Russia's invasion, adding he is "looking forward to have a successful, productive meeting today."

The talks come as Ukraine is grappling with one of the most explosive political crises in recent years, with President Volodymyr Zelensky's top advisor, Andriy Yermak, resigning amid a major corruption investigation.

Yermak, Zelensky's long-term ally and regarded as the most powerful chief of staff in Ukraine's history, was expected to lead the negotiations before announcing his resignation on Nov. 28.

Ukrainian negotiators also include Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, Ambassador Olha Stefanishyna, Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, and Deputy Head of Military Intelligence Vadym Skibitskyi.

Ukraine and the U.S. have not fully disclosed the revised peace agreement reached in Geneva, which is said to have eased some of the harshest conditions imposed on Kyiv, with some issues still to be ironed out in subsequent talks.

The Kremlin has confirmed receipt of the proposal agreed on in Geneva, while Witkoff is expected to travel to Moscow early next week to continue negotiations with the Russian side.

An unnamed U.S. official told Axios that the White House aims to resolve two key outstanding issues with Ukraine: territory and security guarantees. Witkoff and Kushner reportedly hope to finalize discussions with the Ukrainian side before presenting the result to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 2.

Witkoff, who was heavily involved in presenting the original peace plan, faced heightened scrutiny after a leak reportedly caught him coaching a Russian official on how to sway the White House.

The Wall Street Journal further reported on Nov. 28 that Witkoff and Russian officials have been promoting a "peace through business" approach to diplomacy for months, hoping to entice Trump with lucrative mineral deals and investment partnerships in exchange for helping Russia's economy emerge from isolation.

Speaking before the talks in Florida, Zelensky noted that the "American side is demonstrating a constructive approach, and in the coming days it is feasible to flesh out the steps to determine how to bring the war to a dignified end."

The Ukrainian president also held a phone calls with European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finnish President Alexander Stubb — who maintains a friendly relationship with Trump — to consult with them ahead of the talks in the U.S.

"We discussed the situation in diplomacy and share a common view on the key issues," Zelensky wrote on social media following his talks with von der Leyen.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for increased international pressure on Moscow to force it to accept a ceasefire. Just hours before the talks began, Zelensky announced Ukraine is synchronizing its sanctions regime with Washington's sanctions targeting Russia's Lukoil and Rosneft energy giants.

Russia, meanwhile, continues to reject a ceasefire and presses its maximalist demands, including international recognition of its occupation of Ukrainian territories and the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas.