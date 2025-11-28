Russia claims receipt of US-Ukraine peace plan parameters ahead of Moscow talks

Russia has received the main parameters of the peace framework discussed by U.S. and Ukrainian negotiators in Geneva, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Nov. 28.

"There will be talks in Moscow next week," the spokesperson added.

His statement came as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff — under scrutiny after a leaked recording allegedly caught him coaching a Russian official on influencing the White House — is expected to travel to Moscow for meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We will announce it in due course," Peskov said when asked when Witkoff would arrive in Moscow.

Putin said a day earlier that Moscow had received the outcomes of the Geneva consultations.

"As I understand it, they decided among themselves that all 28 points should be divided into four separate components. All of this was communicated to us," he said on Nov. 27.

The Russian president also reiterated that any ceasefire requires Ukrainian forces to withdraw from their current positions, doubling down on demands that Kyiv and its Western partners have rejected.

Kyiv has called for a ceasefire along the existing front lines, while Moscow insists that Ukraine must cede the entire eastern Donbas region, including key cities such as Pokrovsk.

Russia illegally claimed the partially occupied Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts as its territory during sham referenda in September 2022.

Putin stressed that recognition of Russian control over Crimea and Donbas — conditions Kyiv has consistently ruled out — remains central to Moscow's stance in talks with the U.S.

The comments follow the Trump administration's release of a 28-point peace plan last week. The plan's initial version was crafted by Witkoff and Kirill Dmitriev, Russia's top economic negotiator.

The draft includes strict terms for Ukraine, such as limiting the size of its military, renouncing NATO ambitions, and withdrawing from the Donbas region. U.S. officials have since compiled a revised version after consultations with Ukraine in Geneva on Nov. 23.

The proposal marks the latest step in U.S. President Donald Trump's uneven effort to end Russia's full-scale war, which is nearing its fourth year.

Despite intensified diplomacy, the Kremlin continues to signal that fundamental concessions from Kyiv are required before it will consider halting hostilities.