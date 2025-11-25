US 28-point peace plan cut down after talks, new draft includes 'right elements,' Zelensky says

In his nightly address on Nov. 24, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that the U.S.-proposed peace framework unveiled last week has been scaled back from its original 28 points following negotiations in Geneva.

The revised version is more aligned with Ukraine's position, the president said.



"As of now, after Geneva, there are fewer points — no longer 28 — and many of the right elements have been taken into account in this framework," Zelensky said.



The original plan, presented by the Trump administration and developed behind closed doors by U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff in coordination with Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev, sparked backlash in Ukraine and Europe over provisions seen as heavily favoring Russia, including territorial concessions and military limitations.

The Financial Times previously reported that the 28-point plan had been cut down to 19 points during talks among U.S., Ukrainian, and European delegations in Geneva.

Zelensky did not specify how many points the revised framework would include nor did he provide details on the changes. He described the process of finalizing the agreement as "very difficult."

Zelensky also said there were "sensitive issues" he planned to discuss directly with U.S. President Donald Trump.

"We care about Ukraine's interests and protect Ukrainians — this is our key framework for negotiations," he said.

"I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and is doing everything to ensure Ukraine's success."

Earlier on Nov. 24, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said that Ukraine will never formally recognize the Russian occupation or accept restrictions on Ukraine's army size or alliances, describing these terms as "red lines" that cannot be crossed.