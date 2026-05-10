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Ukraine to 'respond in kind' if Russia avoids mass aerial attacks, Zelensky says

2 min read
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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine to 'respond in kind' if Russia avoids mass aerial attacks, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky holds a meeting with Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov and Head of the Office Andriy Yermak to discuss the peace negotiations in Kyiv on July 22, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukraine will hold back "long-range sanctions," strikes on Russian military targets if Moscow continues to avoid launching mass attacks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"As for our long-range sanctions, yesterday and today, Ukraine refrained from long-range actions in response to the absence of massive Russian attacks. Going forward, we will respond in kind. And if the Russians decide to return to full-scale warfare, our sanctions for this will be immediate and tangible," Zelensky said in an evening address.

On May 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a surprise prisoner exchange and three-day ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine from May 9-11 after two ceasefires declared by both sides did not hold.

On May 4, Zelensky announced that Ukraine is declaring a ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6 after Russian President Vladimir Putin said a temporary two-day "Victory Day ceasefire" on May 8–9 would take place.

Despite no mass drone and missile attacks over the past day, Ukraine recorded over 150 Russian assault actions, more than 100 occurrences of shelling, and almost 10,000 kamikaze drone strikes in front-line areas over the course of two days, Zelensky said.

"In other words, the Russian army is not observing any silence on the front and is not even particularly trying to. All of our Ukrainian units are responding in kind and defending our positions exactly as necessary," he said.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure as it continues to wage its war.

Overnight on May 9, a Russian drone slammed into a residential building in the northwestern city of Kharkiv, less than 24 hours into Trump's three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Volodymyr ZelenskyCeasefireRussia
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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