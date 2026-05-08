Breaking: Trump announces 3-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 8 announced a surprise prisoner exchange and three-day ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine from May 9-11.

The announcement comes amid mounting tensions between Kyiv and Moscow on the eve of Russia's Victory Day celebrations. While the Kremlin declared a temporary truce in honor of the May 9 holiday, Ukraine has been skeptical that Russia will honor its own terms.

"I'm pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day, but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country."

Trump claimed he had personally requested the ceasefire and that it had been agreed to by both President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky soon afterwards confirmed his team had received the request for a three-day ceasefire and prisoner swap, and said Ukraine is working to prepare for the exchange and would uphold "the principle of reciprocity," prioritizing the return of prisoners over strikes on Moscow.

"Red Square is less important to us than the lives of Ukrainian prisoners, who can be returned home," he said.

Zelensky then issued an official declaration authorizing Russia to hold a Victory Day Parade in Moscow. The declaration states that Ukraine will not attack Red Square while the parade is underway.

"For the duration of the parade (beginning at 10:00 a.m. Kyiv time on May 9, 2026), the area of Red Square shall be excluded from the plan for the use of Ukrainian weapons," the declaration reads. It also includes the precise coordinates of Moscow's Red Square.

The Kyiv Independent has reached out to the Presidential Office for clarification on what that means for attacks elsewhere in Russia.

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that Russia has agreed to Trump's proposed ceasefire from May 9-11 and to the exchange of 1,000 prisoners.

Trump's surprise announcement follows two previous ceasefire declarations: one by Russia, and one by Ukraine.

Zelensky said on May 4 that Ukraine would declare a ceasefire beginning at midnight on May 6, following Putin's announcement of a temporary two-day "Victory Day ceasefire" on May 8–9.

When Ukraine's proposed truce came into effect on May 6, Zelensky said Russia had violated it a total of 1,820 times by 10 a.m. local time.

Russia celebrates Victory Day on May 9, commemorating the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II with large-scale military parades and demonstrations throughout the country. In recent years, the day has become on opportunity to spread propaganda justifying the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This year, Russia's proposed truce was accompanied by plans to scale back the military displays in Moscow amid rising concerns over Ukrainian long-range strikes.

Ahead of Victory Day, Ukraine continued demonstrating its ability to strike targets in Russia with large-scale drone attacks, including launching dozens of drones at Moscow. A series of strikes in Perm, far from the Ukrainian border, already led the city to cancel its own Victory Day parade entirely.

Despite Russia's increasing nervousness, the Kremlin sent threatening signals to Kyiv, warning diplomats in Ukraine to evacuate their missions before May 9. Embassies refused to flee.