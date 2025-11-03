Ukraine to open defense production offices in Berlin, Copenhagen this year, Zelensky says

Ukraine is set to open defense production offices in Berlin and Copenhagen by year's end as Kyiv seeks to boost its weapons exports, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on Nov. 3.

The two cities were chosen as Denmark and Germany are both co-production partners for the Ukrainian defense industry, Zelensky told journalists, adding that "opening two export capitals" will fund the "domestic production of scarce goods."

Ukraine will export weapons that are not in high demand as Kyiv continues to roll out its latest weapons, including Flamingo and Ruta missiles.

"The first two capitals will be our representatives. These are Berlin and Copenhagen. This will be this year," Zelensky said.

Ukraine has signalled it is ready to help its allies produce drones using its wartime knowledge as Europe increasingly faces signs of hybrid warfare from Russia.

Denmark and Germany have previously signalled they are looking to work with Ukraine to bolster their defense capabilities and support Kyiv as Russia continues to wage its war.

Meanwhile, as Ukraine faces intensified Russian drone and missile attacks, Kyiv has increased efforts to bolster its air defense.

"This is certainly not a simple story. We believe that by the end of November, 600-800 interceptor drones will be produced per day," Zelensky said.

Kyiv has utilized interceptor drones to fill gaps left by a shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine amid Russian attacks.

Germany needs to become a leader in the drone industry to strengthen its own defense capabilities and support Ukraine, Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche told German outlet RND in an interview published Oct. 6.

Unidentified drones have violated European airspace several times in recent weeks, prompting airport closures throughout the continent. The drone sightings have caused disruptions in several European countries, including Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands. As investigations continue, authorities have not ruled out that the drones may be Russian.

Suspicious drones were spotted over Belgium's Kleine Brogel Air Base for three nights in a row between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, local media reported.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said the incidents appear to be part of an espionage operation, without naming the culprit but linking the incidents to recent Russian airspace violations in Europe.