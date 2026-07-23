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Ukraine to co-manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles with Raytheon

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by Sonya Bandouil
Ukraine to co-manufacture Patriot interceptor missiles with Raytheon
Patriot air defense system photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 23 that Ukraine and U.S. defense contractor Raytheon have agreed to jointly produce Patriot interceptor missiles following a meeting with company executives.

Zelensky met with a Raytheon delegation led by Vice President Joseph DeAntona and thanked the company for expanding its partnership with Ukraine as the country continues to defend against Russian aerial attacks.

"Ukraine will jointly produce with Raytheon one of the most critical air defense systems — interceptors for the Patriot system," Zelensky said, adding that he and U.S. President Donald Trump had discussed the initiative during talks in Ankara.

"Our teams — at the government level and from the private sector — will stay in touch to work out the details," Zelensky added.

The announcement comes as Ukraine continues to seek expanded domestic defense production and closer cooperation with Western defense companies amid intensified Russian attacks.

As the most advanced Western-manufactured air defense system and the only one capable of consistently shooting down Russian ballistic missiles, the Patriot is in high demand, with years-long waiting lists both for the batteries themselves and for the interceptor missiles.

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Lockheed Martin unveils cheaper Patriot air defense interceptor amid surging global demand
Volodymyr ZelenskyUkraineUnited StatesPatriot Air Defense SystemAir defense
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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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