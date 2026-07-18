Major Russian overnight attack rocks Kyiv with ballistic missiles, damages residential buildings

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Residential buildings have been damaged and set ablaze in Kyiv as a major Russian ballistic missile attack targeted Ukraine's capital overnight on July 19.

A series of explosions was first heard in Ukraine's capital at around 1:30 a.m. local time as air raid sirens sounded across central and eastern Ukraine.

Several rounds of explosions were then heard at around 1:47 a.m. and 1:54 a.m. local time, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

More explosions were reported at approximately 2:09 a.m. and 2:13 a.m. local time, with dozens of missiles reported within the span of just an hour.

A total of 27 ballistic missiles and at least eight hypersonic Zircon missiles targeted Kyiv, according to monitoring channels.

Ukraine's Air Force has not confirmed the total number of missiles targeting Ukraine's capital, reporting several rounds of ballistic missiles headed for Kyiv starting at 1:24 a.m. local time.

Damage in Kyiv

In the city's Desnyanskyi district, a commercial building was struck, and cars were set on fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported.

"In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out in a multi-story residential building as a result of debris falling. Emergency services are en route to the scene," he said.

Another residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district was set ablaze, Klitschko reported.

In Kyiv's Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out at a supermarket, he said.

Russian attacks in recent weeks

Russia regularly conducts fatal strikes on civilian infrastructure in cities across Ukraine as it continues to wage its war.

In an overnight attack just days earlier on July 16, Russia slammed Ukraine's capital with ballistic missiles, killing at least two people and injuring six others.

Several mass Russian attacks targeted Kyiv in recent weeks as Ukraine faces a shortage of Patriot air defense missiles.

On July 8, four people were killed, and 15 others were injured after Russia launched drones and ballistic missiles against Kyiv for the third time within days.

Overnight on July 6, Russia launched waves of missiles and drones toward Kyiv, killing at least 26 people and injuring dozens more, including seven children, hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of a large-scale attack targeting the capital.

Another 31 people were killed, and at least 102 were injured after Russian missiles and strike drones pummeled Kyiv overnight on July 2.