Friday, November 7, 2025
Hungary

Ukraine submits draft education language law to Hungary, awaits response

by Sonya Bandouil
Prime Minister of Hungary Victor Orban does a doorstep press briefing after the end of the European Council Summit, the EU leaders meeting at the EU headquarters. The Hungarian PM answers questions from journalists of international media and press. Among the discussed topics of the summit were European defense, support to Ukraine, the Middle East, migration, housing and competitiveness. Brussels, Belgium on October 23, 2025 (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukraine has submitted a draft education law to Hungary that partly addresses Budapest’s demands related to language policy in schools, Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka said on Nov. 6.

Hungary has previously formulated an 11-point request to Ukraine regarding the rights of national minorities, which included the restoration of the status of a national school, the ability to take a high school diploma in Hungarian, and the ability to use Hungarian in public life.

Budapest has repeatedly accused Kyiv of discriminating against the Hungarian ethnic minority concentrated in southwestern Ukraine, an accusation that the Ukrainian leadership denies.

The draft submitted takes into account 5 out of 11 Hungarian requests, Kachka noted, that have to do with Hungarian minorities in Ukraine. He did not specify which exact points were included.

If Budapest approves the current version, Kyiv is ready to bring the bill to the parliament and expects a response soon.

Kachka noted that in roughly two-thirds of the 100 Hungarian schools in Ukraine, the primary language of instruction is Hungarian with some subjects taught in Ukrainian, while the rest are Ukrainian-language schools with several key subjects in Hungarian.

"Today, de facto, we fully cover the request of the Hungarian community for education that satisfies their interests,” Kachka said.

Viktor OrbanUkraineEducationHungary-Ukraine relations
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

