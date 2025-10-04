Ukraine hits Russian cruise missile ship on Lake Onega, military says

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) struck a Russian Buyan-M-class small missile ship, a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles, in Russia's republic of Karelia, the military reported on Oct. 4.

The Russian missile ship "Grad" was struck on Lake Onega in the Republic of Karelia at 04:31 a.m. local time on Oct. 4, according to the SSO.

"The missile carrier was travelling from the Baltic Sea to the Caspian Sea. The damage was to the right side of the ship's power plant compartment. Further details are being clarified," the SSO said in a statement.

"Special Operations Forces continue to conduct asymmetric and sensitive actions to stop the enemy," the statement says. It did not state what weapon was used in the attack.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

The Buyan-M-class ship, also designated Project 21631, is a small but heavily armed corvette capable of operating in shallow waters. The vessel was among the first Russian surface ships used to launch Kalibr missiles which regularly target Ukrainian cities in mass missile strikes.

Repeated Ukrainian attacks using naval drones, missiles, and long-range drones have forced the Kremlin to reduce its naval presence in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine has destroyed several Russian vessels, including the Caesar Kunikov landing ship, the Sergei Kotov patrol ship, the Ivanovets missile corvette, and multiple high-speed landing crafts.

HUR also claimed on Aug. 21 that it had struck a Russian patrol boat in the Black Sea near the occupied town of Zaliznyi Port in Kherson Oblast, killing five crew members.