Ukraine strikes Russian 'drone port' in Bryansk Oblast, damaging storage facilities, military says

Ukrainian forces have struck a Russian military facility used to launch long-range attack drones at Ukraine, the General Staff said on Oct. 29.

The overnight attack targeted the Russian drone base near Navlya in Bryansk Oblast, around 70 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

According to the General Staff, the strikes damaged a storage facility for Russian long-range Geran-type drones, as well as fuel and lubricant storage facilities and the 'drone port' itself.

Ukrainian media and open-source intelligence (OSINT) groups have tracked Russia's building of several large 'airfields' designed for unmanned systems and built across Russia's western border areas.

The building of these new 'drone ports' reflects Moscow's growing investment in long-range attack drones as a long-term strategic tool, which can be used both against Ukraine or against countries on NATO's eastern flank.

The Oct. 29 attack was the second strike on the Navlya facility, with the first being on Aug. 3, also targeting launch and storage facilities.