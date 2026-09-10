Fires reported in Russia's Dagestan amid Ukrainian drone attack.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly launched a drone attack on Russia's Dagestan Republic overnight on Sept. 10, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Videos posted to social media purportedly show several fires burning in the city of Makhachkala amid active air raid alerts in the region. Preliminary reports indicate explosions reported in the vicinity of the city's port, located off the Caspian Sea.

Neither the extent of the damage caused nor the target was immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Ukraine regularly strikes military and oil infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Kyiv's forces last launched an attack on the region on Aug. 24, striking an Ozon warehouse and allegedly injuring two warehouse employees.

Ukraine continued to intensify its strikes on oil infrastructure overnight on Sept. 8, reportedly striking Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery, according to footage shared by locals on social media and analyzed by monitoring groups.

Makhachkala is located approximately 750 kilometers (465 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.







