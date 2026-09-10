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Fires reported in Russia's Dagestan amid Ukrainian drone attack

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by Dmytro Basmat
Fires reported in Russia's Dagestan amid Ukrainian drone attack
A general view of the parlament in Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia, on April 25, 2013. (Sergey Rassulov/Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly launched a drone attack on Russia's Dagestan Republic overnight on Sept. 10, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

Videos posted to social media purportedly show several fires burning in the city of Makhachkala amid active air raid alerts in the region. Preliminary reports indicate explosions reported in the vicinity of the city's port, located off the Caspian Sea.

Neither the extent of the damage caused nor the target was immediately clear.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Ukraine regularly strikes military and oil infrastructure deep within Russia and the occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

Kyiv's forces last launched an attack on the region on Aug. 24, striking an Ozon warehouse and allegedly injuring two warehouse employees.

Ukraine continued to intensify its strikes on oil infrastructure overnight on Sept. 8, reportedly striking Russia's Saratov Oil Refinery, according to footage shared by locals on social media and analyzed by monitoring groups.

Makhachkala is located approximately 750 kilometers (465 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

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Dmytro Basmat

Senior News Editor

Dmytro Basmat is a Senior News Editor for The Kyiv Independent. He previously worked in Canadian politics as a communications lead and spokesperson for a national political party, and as a communications assistant for a Canadian Member of Parliament. Basmat has a Master's degree in Political Management from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada, and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Governance from Toronto Metropolitan University.

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Thursday, September 10
Fires reported in Russia's Dagestan amid Ukrainian drone attack.

Videos posted to social media purportedly show several fires burning in the city of Makhachkala amid active air raid alerts in the region. Preliminary reports indicate explosions reported in the vicinity of the city's port, located off the Caspian Sea.

Wednesday, September 9
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