War

2 million Ukrainians evading mobilization, another 200,000 soldiers AWOL, new defense minister says

by Asami Terajima
Mykhailo Fedorov was appointed as the new Defense Minister on Jan. 14, 2026. ( STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Two million Ukrainians are wanted for evading mobilization, and another 200,000 soldiers are absent without official leave (AWOL), Ukraine's new Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Jan. 14.

Speaking in parliament where he was appointed to his new role, Fedorov stressed the importance of addressing the current problems in the army so Ukraine can start moving forward, such as conducting an analysis of commanders' effectiveness rather than making decisions based on their ranks.

"Today, we cannot fight with new technologies, with an old organizational structure," Fedorov said in an address aired on television.

"Our goal is to change the system, carry out army reforms, improve the infrastructure on the front, to eradicate lies and corruption, to instil leadership, and a new culture of trust."

The rare report on the number of Ukrainians evading mobilization or soldiers who have gone AWOL comes as Ukraine faces a critical manpower shortage, with infantry units especially struggling more than ever to refill the heavy losses.

Exhausted from fighting for nearly four years of full-scale war with barely any breaks, many soldiers have opted to go AWOL or desert, which are criminal offenses punishable by imprisonment of five to 12 years during wartime.

Deliberately evading mobilization is also in the Criminal Code of Ukraine, punishable by imprisonment of three to five years in wartime. Many also used going AWOL as a common, albeit illegal, shortcut to transfer between units to avoid a lengthy bureaucratic process, though this practice has recently been clamped down on.

Fedorov stressed that there are "a large number" of problems that need to be addressed immediately, including the army's paper bureaucracy, which poses issues for many soldiers and commanders, and its Soviet-minded top-down way of commanding troops, as well as the supply of necessary resources, including weapons, to combat units.

"This prevents soldiers on the front line from working at their maximum," Fedorov said.

UkraineUkrainian ArmyDefense MinistryMykhailo Fedorov
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

