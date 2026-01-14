Parliament appoints Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister

The Ukrainian parliament on Jan. 14 appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister. Fedorov had previously served as deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister.

Under Fedorov's leadership, the Digital Transformation Ministry spearheaded multiple projects, including drone production. He also played a key role in launching Brave1, a project that links his ministry with the Defense Ministry to advance military tech.

The parliament is set to approve a proposed government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As part of Zelensky's reshuffle, Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, was appointed as the new head of the President's Office, while Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, assumed Budanov's former role.

On Jan. 13, the parliament approved the resignations of Fedorov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. The ex-defense minister was set to take charge of the energy ministry, however, the parliament failed to appoint Shmyhal.

On Jan. 14, the parliament is expected to take a second try.