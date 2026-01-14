KI logo
Parliament appoints Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister

by Oleg Sukhov
Parliament appoints Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister
Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister in Lisbon, Portugal, on Nov. 3, 2022. (Stephen McCarthy / Sportsfile for Web Summit / Getty Images)

The Ukrainian parliament on Jan. 14 appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as defense minister. Fedorov had previously served as deputy prime minister and digital transformation minister.

Under Fedorov's leadership, the Digital Transformation Ministry spearheaded multiple projects, including drone production. He also played a key role in launching Brave1, a project that links his ministry with the Defense Ministry to advance military tech.

The parliament is set to approve a proposed government reshuffle initiated by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As part of Zelensky's reshuffle, Kyrylo Budanov, the military intelligence chief, was appointed as the new head of the President's Office, while Oleh Ivashchenko, the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, assumed Budanov's former role.

On Jan. 13, the parliament approved the resignations of Fedorov and Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal. The ex-defense minister was set to take charge of the energy ministry, however, the parliament failed to appoint Shmyhal.

On Jan. 14, the parliament is expected to take a second try.

Oleg Sukhov

Reporter

Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

