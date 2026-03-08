KI logo
War

'If they are, it's not doing much' — Trump dismisses report on Russia helping Iran against US

2 min read
Avatar
by Kollen Post
'If they are, it's not doing much' — Trump dismisses report on Russia helping Iran against US
Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), the Shahed-136, are pictured during a military rally in downtown Tehran, Iran, on January 10, 2025. The IRGC spokesperson says on Monday, January 6, that the military rally named Rahian-e-Quds (Passengers of Al-Aqsa) includes 110,000 IRGC members. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 7 downplayed recent reports on Russia helping Iran target U.S. forces in the Middle East.

He was asked about a report from the Washington Post saying that Russia was providing targeting information to Iran.

"We don't know but it's not doing very well, if they are," Trump told journalists. "It's not doing much, if you take a look at what's happened to Iran over the past week."

When pushed, Trump equivocated, alluding to U.S. intelligence helping Ukraine in targeting Russian sites.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"They'd say we do it against them, wouldn't they? Wouldn't they say that, we do it against them? They can give all the information that they want, the people they're sending it to are overwhelmed. Russia would be overwhelmed too," Trump said.

An ongoing interest for Ukrainians has been Iran's Shahed drones. Iran sold a large order to Russia in the early months of the full-scale invasion in 2022, with Russia ultimately localizing production.

Shahed drones and their various Russian-made copies nightly swarm Ukrainian skies, and more recently have appeared in attacks on Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors.

Trump said that Iran was running out of drones.

Become a member – go ad‑free

"We've hit the manufacturing very hard," he said. "They're at about 9% of what they had in the first days. When this ends we're going to have a much safer world."

read also

US supplying Ukraine-tested anti-drone systems to Middle East partners, WSJ reports
The U.S. is supplying Ukraine-tested anti-drone systems to partners in the Middle East, The Wall Street Journal reported on March 7, highlighting growing international demand for Kyiv’s battlefield-proven technology capable of countering Iranian drone attacks.
The Kyiv IndependentSonya Bandouil
IranDonald TrumpTrump & RussiaIranian militaryShahed dronesRussia
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, March 8
Saturday, March 7
Show More

Editors' Picks