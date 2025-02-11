Ukraine secures $58 million grant from Japan for reconstruction

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian government approved a draft agreement with Japan to secure an 8.8 billion yen ($58 million) grant for reconstruction projects, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Feb. 11.

The funds will be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Japan's "consistent, unwavering support" and emphasized that Ukraine continues to work with partners to secure reconstruction resources.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Japan has committed over $12 billion in humanitarian, economic, and other assistance to Ukraine.

Tokyo has also supported Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered severe damage from Russian attacks, and has provided expertise on nuclear safety.

In December 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Japan would allocate $3 billion to Ukraine as part of the G7 loan covered by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The World Bank estimated in February 2024 that Ukraine's reconstruction may cost up to $486 billion over the next decade.