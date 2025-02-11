Skip to content
Ukraine secures $58 million grant from Japan for reconstruction

by Tim Zadorozhnyy February 11, 2025 4:33 PM 1 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv on Feb. 26, 2024. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian government approved a draft agreement with Japan to secure an 8.8 billion yen ($58 million) grant for reconstruction projects, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Feb. 11.

The funds will be provided through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Shmyhal expressed gratitude for Japan's "consistent, unwavering support" and emphasized that Ukraine continues to work with partners to secure reconstruction resources.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Japan has committed over $12 billion in humanitarian, economic, and other assistance to Ukraine.

Tokyo has also supported Ukraine's energy sector, which has suffered severe damage from Russian attacks, and has provided expertise on nuclear safety.

In December 2024, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Japan would allocate $3 billion to Ukraine as part of the G7 loan covered by proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The World Bank estimated in February 2024 that Ukraine's reconstruction may cost up to $486 billion over the next decade.

Parliament approves controversial purchase of Russian nuclear reactors from Bulgaria
Ukraine’s parliament voted in favor of buying two Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Feb. 11.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

Russia records worst-ever ranking in key corruption index.

Transparency International highlighted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further entrenched authoritarianism, with the Kremlin suppressing dissent, redirecting resources to its military agenda, and eliminating independent voices.
