Japan to transfer $3 billion from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, Zelensky says

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 25, 2024 8:16 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya in Kyiv during Iwaya's unannounced trip to the capital on Nov. 16, 2024. (President's Office/web)
Japan is poised to allocate an additional $3 billion dollars from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Dec. 25.

In a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Zelensky expressed his gratitude for Japan's previous aid to Ukraine, which has totaled $12 billion and "makes it possible to save thousands of lives."

"I told Prime Minister Ishiba about Russia's massive shelling of Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Christmas night and thanked Japan for its readiness to work toward achieving a just and lasting peace as soon as possible," Zelensky said.

Ukraine received $1 billion from Japan and the U.K. through the World Bank’s Growth Foundations Development Policy Loan (DPL) program on Dec. 24. The funds are intended for use in the social and humanitarian spheres.

Zelensky also met with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during his visit to Kyiv back in mid-November. The two reportedly discussed Japan's growing concern over the reported presence of North Korean troops on the front line in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Iwaya further underscored Japan's commitment to deepening its relationship with Ukraine, highlighting plans to expand economic cooperation and implement additional sanctions against Russia.

Russia terrorizes Ukraine with mass missile, drone attack against energy grid on Christmas morning
Russia launched more than 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and over 100 drones, President Volodymyr Zelensky said. More than 50 missiles and “a significant number” of drones were shot down, he added.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
