Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, Khmelnytskyi Oblast, Energy, Nuclear Energy, Nuclear power plant, Bulgaria, Business
Edit post

Parliament approves controversial purchase of Russian nuclear reactors from Bulgaria

by Martin Fornusek February 11, 2025 3:24 PM 2 min read
Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant photographed on Aug. 31. (Photo credit should read Volodymyr Tarasov / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's parliament voted in favor of buying two Russian-made reactors from Bulgaria for the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Feb. 11.

President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the lawmakers last week to approve the project, calling it a "key to energy independence."

Bulgaria has offered to sell its unused 15-year-old VVER-1000 reactors and other equipment for units 3 and 4 of the western Ukrainian nuclear power plant as Ukraine faces regular Russian attacks against its energy grid.

Some lawmakers have criticized the deal, arguing that the reactors are obsolete and expensive. The parliament has long struggled to pass the law, prompting Bulgaria to extend the deadline for concluding the deal until March.

The price of the two reactors was set at $600 million, said lawmaker Andrii Zhupanyn.

Nuclear power is key in sustaining Ukraine's energy grid, covering more than half of the country's electricity consumption. Russian missile and drone attacks have dealt devastating damage to Ukraine's thermal and hydroelectric generating capacity, necessitating regular emergency shutdowns.

The Khmelnytskyi plant, one of the three remaining operational nuclear stations in Ukraine-held territories, is being expanded to offset the loss of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, currently under Russian occupation.

The news comes as Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who has advocated for purchasing Russian-made reactors, is under mounting political pressure. Opposition lawmakers accused the minister of "systemic corruption in the energy sector," "failure to protect parts of the energy infrastructure," and "lies and manipulations" and called for his dismissal.

Updated: Russian strike damages Naftogaz facilities in Poltava Oblast
The attack, which included strikes on gas infrastructure overnight and continued into the morning, has further strained Ukraine’s energy grid.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:22 PM

Russia records worst-ever ranking in key corruption index.

Transparency International highlighted that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has further entrenched authoritarianism, with the Kremlin suppressing dissent, redirecting resources to its military agenda, and eliminating independent voices.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.