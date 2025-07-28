Ukraine wins 2 medals at Fencing World Championships in Tbilisi as protests erupt over Russian, Belarusian participation

Ukraine's fencing team claimed two bronze medals at the World Championships on July 27 in Tbilisi, a contest held amid protests over the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Sabre fencer Alina Komashchuk, 32, and epee fencer Nikita Koshman, 23, each won bronze in the individual events, the first individual World Championship medals of their careers, according to Ukraine's National Fencing Federation (FFU).

In total, Ukraine has secured three medals at the championships, including a gold won by epee fencer Vlada Kharkova.

The same day when Komashchuk and Koshman earned their bronze medals, local activists held protests against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under neutral status, without national symbols or colors.

On July 8, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) allowed 40 Russian and Belarusian athletes, including Russian Army Major Sofia Velikaya and Lieutenant Yana Yegoryan, to participate in the championships. Velikaya has also been a close confidante of President Vladimir Putin since 2024.

As a result, the FIE, which has been headed by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov from 2008 to 2022 and since 2024, disregarded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes linked to the military or supportive of the invasion of Ukraine.

Protests were held near the hotel housing the Russian fencers and outside the Sports Palace, the venue for the competition, Meduza reported on July 27.

Demonstrators lit firecrackers and displayed a banner reading: "Russian pigs, you are not welcome here! Today there will be fireworks, and tomorrow there will be the Grads (Soviet multiple rocket launcher)."

President of the Georgian Fencing Federation Merab Bazadze told journalists he was aware of the Russian athletes' military ranks, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Bazadze said Georgia was obligated to accept all competitors approved by the FIE, granting Russian athletes permission to participate.

"Sport should not interfere with politics," Bazadze added.