Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine wins 2 medals at Fencing World Championships in Tbilisi as protests erupt over Russian, Belarusian participation

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
Ukraine wins 2 medals at Fencing World Championships in Tbilisi as protests erupt over Russian, Belarusian participation
Ukrainian epee fencer Nikita Koshman won the bronze medal at the World Fencing Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 27, 2025. (International Fencing Federation)

Ukraine's fencing team claimed two bronze medals at the World Championships on July 27 in Tbilisi, a contest held amid protests over the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Sabre fencer Alina Komashchuk, 32, and epee fencer Nikita Koshman, 23, each won bronze in the individual events, the first individual World Championship medals of their careers, according to Ukraine's National Fencing Federation (FFU).

In total, Ukraine has secured three medals at the championships, including a gold won by epee fencer Vlada Kharkova.

The same day when Komashchuk and Koshman earned their bronze medals, local activists held protests against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes competing under neutral status, without national symbols or colors.

On July 8, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) allowed 40 Russian and Belarusian athletes, including Russian Army Major Sofia Velikaya and Lieutenant Yana Yegoryan, to participate in the championships. Velikaya has also been a close confidante of President Vladimir Putin since 2024.

As a result, the FIE, which has been headed by Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov from 2008 to 2022 and since 2024, disregarded the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommendations to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes linked to the military or supportive of the invasion of Ukraine.

Protests were held near the hotel housing the Russian fencers and outside the Sports Palace, the venue for the competition, Meduza reported on July 27.

Demonstrators lit firecrackers and displayed a banner reading: "Russian pigs, you are not welcome here! Today there will be fireworks, and tomorrow there will be the Grads (Soviet multiple rocket launcher)."

President of the Georgian Fencing Federation Merab Bazadze told journalists he was aware of the Russian athletes' military ranks, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

Bazadze said Georgia was obligated to accept all competitors approved by the FIE, granting Russian athletes permission to participate.

"Sport should not interfere with politics," Bazadze added.

Fencer Olga Kharlan becomes Ukraine’s most decorated Olympian
After Ukraine’s women’s saber fencing team won its first gold at 2024 Olympics on Aug. 3, saber fencer Olga Kharlan becomes the most decorated Olympian in Ukraine’s history by medal count.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Article image
UkraineRussiaGeorgiaBelarusSportsFencing
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 28
Ukraine imports Azerbaijani gas for first time as storage runs low.

Ukraine's state energy giant Naftogaz has signed its first agreement to import natural gas from Azerbaijan, the company said in a press release on July 28. The deal comes as gas storage reserves have fallen to their lowest level in at least 11 years, driven by Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy grid.

EU urges Ukraine to fortify anti-corruption bodies.

"Ukraine has already achieved a lot on its European path. It must build on these solid foundations and preserve independent anti-corruption bodies, which are cornerstones of Ukraine's rule of law," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 27.

Monday, July 28
Show More

Editors' Picks