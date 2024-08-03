Skip to content
News Feed, 2024 Paris Olympics, Sports, Olga Kharlan, Fencing
Fencer Olga Kharlan becomes Ukraine’s most decorated Olympian

by Olena Goncharova August 4, 2024 1:57 AM 1 min read
Ukraine's Olga Kharlan celebrates after winning against Japan's team in the women's saber team semi-final bout between Ukraine and Japan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Grand Palais in Paris on Aug. 3, 2024. (Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After Ukraine's women’s saber fencing team won its first gold at 2024 Olympics on Aug. 3, saber fencer Olga Kharlan becomes the most decorated Olympian in Ukraine’s history.

Kharlan's achievements now include two gold medals, a 2016 silver medal in team events, along with three individual bronze medals (2012, 2016, 2024). Previously swimmer Yana Klochkova, who retired in 2008, held Ukraine's record with five medals.

The 33-year-old champion is a native of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, where she graduated from the local school of physical culture. Her father was also a professional athlete in sailing.


Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the country's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, defeating South Korea with a score of 45-42 in the finals.


Ukraine's five-time Olympic medalist Olga Kharlan, along with fencers Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk, and Yuliia Bakastova, made their way to the Olympic finals by beating Italy and Japan.

Author: Olena Goncharova
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
