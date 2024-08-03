Fencer Olga Kharlan becomes Ukraine’s most decorated Olympian

This audio is created with AI assistance

After Ukraine's women’s saber fencing team won its first gold at 2024 Olympics on Aug. 3, saber fencer Olga Kharlan becomes the most decorated Olympian in Ukraine’s history.

Kharlan's achievements now include two gold medals, a 2016 silver medal in team events, along with three individual bronze medals (2012, 2016, 2024). Previously swimmer Yana Klochkova, who retired in 2008, held Ukraine's record with five medals.

The 33-year-old champion is a native of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, where she graduated from the local school of physical culture. Her father was also a professional athlete in sailing.





Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the country's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 3, defeating South Korea with a score of 45-42 in the finals.





Ukraine's five-time Olympic medalist Olga Kharlan, along with fencers Olena Kravatska, Alina Komashchuk, and Yuliia Bakastova, made their way to the Olympic finals by beating Italy and Japan.