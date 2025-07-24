Become a member
News Feed

Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova wins gold in 2025 World Championship

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova wins gold in 2025 World Championship
Vlada Kharkova of Ukraine reacts after her victory against Katrina Lehis of Estonia in the Women's Epee final match during the FIE Fencing World Championships on July 23, 2025, in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Vlada Kharkova won the individual gold medal at the Fencing World Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 23.

Kharkova defeated Estonia's Katrina Lehis, who holds bronze medals from the 2020 Olympics and the 2018 European Championship. Kharkova won 15:14 on priority.

Kharkova has previously been awarded a team gold medal at the European Championship in June 2025, an individual gold medal in 2022, and a team bronze medal in 2022.

The fencer's victory is Ukraine's second gold medal at the World Championship in women's individual epee.

Kharkova belongs to the Central Sports Club of Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to the International Fencing Federation.

The athlete placed seventh in the women's individual epee and sixth in women's team epee at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the country's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

On July 19, Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his heavyweight title with a dominant fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

