Ukrainian fencer Vlada Kharkova wins gold in 2025 World Championship

Vlada Kharkova won the individual gold medal at the Fencing World Championship in Tbilisi, Georgia, on July 23.

Kharkova defeated Estonia's Katrina Lehis, who holds bronze medals from the 2020 Olympics and the 2018 European Championship. Kharkova won 15:14 on priority.

Kharkova has previously been awarded a team gold medal at the European Championship in June 2025, an individual gold medal in 2022, and a team bronze medal in 2022.

The fencer's victory is Ukraine's second gold medal at the World Championship in women's individual epee.

Kharkova belongs to the Central Sports Club of Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to the International Fencing Federation.

The athlete placed seventh in the women's individual epee and sixth in women's team epee at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukraine's women's saber fencing team won the country's first gold medal at the Paris Olympics in August 2024.

On July 19, Ukrainian professional boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his heavyweight title with a dominant fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in London.