Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Sports, Fencing, Oligarchs, Russian oligarchs
Edit post

Russian oligarch Usmanov elected to head International Fencing Federation despite US, EU sanctions

by Kateryna Hodunova December 1, 2024 11:36 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Nov. 27, 2018. (Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov was elected president of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) following a vote by the Congress in Tashkent on Nov. 30, Reuters reported, citing the businessman's representative.

Usmanov, 71, headed the federation until the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, when the European Union and the U.S. first sanctioned him as a person who fueled Russian aggression in Ukraine.

The same year, Usmanov stepped down from international fencing, and his then-deputy Emmanuel Katsiadakis became the acting president of the body.

During the FIE Congress on Nov. 30, 120 member countries voted for Usmanov, and 26 voted for his opponent, the president of the Swedish Fencing Federation, Otto Drakenberg, according to Reuters.

Ahead of the election of the new FIE president, Drakenberg in October asked the FIE Ethics Committee and Katsiadakis about "the criteria on which Usmanov's candidacy was approved, given the very significant sanctions."

Drakenberg also called for Usmanov's exclusion from the elections, calling his possible return to power in an international organization "absurd."

Katsiadakis, in turn, sent a letter to the Swedish Fencing Federation, claiming that Usmanov's candidacy complied with the FIE charter "despite the sanctions currently being applied to him."

As long as international sanctions are in place, Usmanov cannot work at the FIE's Swiss headquarters or travel to most international tournaments, including the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, after being elected, the Russian oligarch said he would continue to take milestone measures to prevent "legally unjustified restrictions" from being imposed on him.

Usmanov was first elected president of the FIE in 2008 and re-elected in 2012, 2016, and 2021. His fourth term in office ended early in 2022.

With the outbreak of the full-scale invasion, Russian and Belarusian fencers were suspended from competing in tournaments under the auspices of the FIE.

In early March 2023, the FIE returned athletes from Russia and Belarus to competitions under neutral status. At the same time, the ban on the countries entering team competitions remained in force.

In the summer, the FIE Disciplinary Tribunal refused to consider Ukraine's Fencing Federation's complaint against Russia's membership in the organization. Following the refusal, the Ukrainian governing body appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Can Russia sustain its war effort as ruble plummets, inflation soars?
With the purchasing power of the Russian ruble hitting the lowest point since March 2022, the economic toll of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine becomes glaring. Russia’s expanding spending on the war has fueled inflation, prompting Russia’s Central Bank to hike its interest rate to the highest le…
The Kyiv IndependentOleg Sukhov
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:00 AM

Trump has consulted Hungary's Orban on Ukraine war, sources tell RFE/RL.

Hungarian government sources said that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sought Viktor Orban’s opinion on strategies to end the Ukraine war. Orban, known for his close ties with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump, has openly criticized EU aid for Ukraine and obstructed sanctions against Moscow.
9:32 PM

CERN ends cooperation with Russian institutes.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) on Nov. 30 officially cut ties with research institutes in Russia, following a decision to allow the cooperation agreement to expire in light of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.