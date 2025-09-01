Ukraine says it destroyed 2 Russian Mi-8 helicopters, tugboat in occupied Crimea, shares footage

Editor's note: This item is being updated with additional details.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a tugboat in occupied Crimea, the agency reported on Sept. 1.

Drones struck the Russian military air base in Hvardiiske near Simferopol, destroying helicopters worth an estimated $20–30 million, according to HUR.

"Demilitarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues," the statement reads.