KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukraine says it destroyed 2 Russian Mi-8 helicopters, tugboat in occupied Crimea, shares footage

1 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Ukraine says it destroyed 2 Russian Mi-8 helicopters, tugboat in occupied Crimea, shares footage
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian Mi-8 military helicopter flies near the town of al-Qahtaniyah, Syria, on Feb. 4, 2021. (Delil Souleiman/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This item is being updated with additional details.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters and a tugboat in occupied Crimea, the agency reported on Sept. 1.  

Drones struck the Russian military air base in Hvardiiske near Simferopol, destroying helicopters worth an estimated $20–30 million, according to HUR.

"Demilitarization of the temporarily occupied Crimea continues," the statement reads.

0:00
/
Purported footage of Ukrainian attacks against Russian helicopters and a military vessel in occupied Crimea. Footage published on Sept. 1, 2025. (HUR/Telegram)
Ukraine destroys Russian S-300 radar in occupied Crimea, military says
Radars serve as the “eyes” of an air defense system — without them, anti-aircraft units are effectively blind and unable to operate.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
CrimeaHURWarUkraineRussiaAttacks on RussiaMi-8
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, September 1
Monday, September 1
Russia's war in Ukraine 'to last a long time,' Merz says.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said in an interview on Aug. 31 that he expects Russia's war in Ukraine to last a long time, as most wars end in military defeat or economic collapse — a scenario he does not foresee for Russia or Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks