Ukraine struck $100 million Russian Nebo-U radar system in occupied Crimea, General Staff claims

Ukraine struck a Russian 55Zh6U "Nebo-U" long-range radar station, estimated to cost around $100 million, near Yevpatoriia in occupied Crimea, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 13.

The Nebo-U is a strategic early-warning radar designed to detect aerodynamic and ballistic targets at long distances and forms part of Russia’s layered air defense architecture. Similar systems have previously been targeted by Ukrainian forces in an effort to weaken Russia’s surveillance and air defense capabilities.

The General Staff said the strike took place on Feb. 12 as part of "systematic measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor."

"Each of the targeted facilities ensures the energy, aviation, or communications stability of enemy groupings in the temporarily occupied territories. Systematic strikes on such infrastructure disrupt command and logistics, reducing the Russian army’s ability to sustain combat operations," the military said.

In addition to the radar strike in Crimea, Ukrainian forces reported hitting multiple targets in occupied territories overnight on Feb. 13.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, areas of Russian troop concentration were struck near Solodkovodne and Liubymivka. Positions of Russian drone operators were also reportedly targeted near Tokmak and Mykhailivka.

In Donetsk Oblast, Ukrainian forces struck a logistics warehouse near Selydove and a concentration of military equipment near Komyshuvakha, according to the General Staff.

The military said the extent of the damage and Russian losses is being clarified. The claims could not be independently verified.

Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russian military assets on Russian and occupied territories.

Earlier today, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces also reported strikes on a Russian airfield in occupied Crimea, an electrical substation in Luhansk, and an ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Ukhta oil refinery in Russia’s Komi Republic on Feb. 12, approximately 1,750 kilometers (1,087 miles) from Ukraine’s border – a new record for a Ukrainian strike inside Russian territory, according to a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).