Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces release footage of strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea, other targets in occupied territories

by Polina Moroziuk
Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces release footage of strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea, other targets in occupied territories
Illustrative purposes: Long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones are displayed during the handover of the first batch to Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Dec. 6, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces have struck multiple Russian military targets, including an airfield, in Russian-occupied territories over the past two days, the Unmanned System Forces (USF) said on Feb. 13.

Ukraine regularly attacks military facilities in Russian-occupied areas that supply weapons, fuel, and equipment to Russian troops.

Footage reportedly showing Ukrainian strikes on Russian military targets in territories occupied by Russia on Feb. 11–12, 2026. (Ukraine's Unmanned System Forces)

The 1st Separate Center of the USF struck on Feb. 12 an airfield in the village of Hvardiiske in Crimea, the Kirova electrical substation in the city of Luhansk, Luhansk Oblast, and a data center in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

All targets were struck with mid-range precision weapons and were located in Russian-occupied territories, according to the USF.

Drone operators from the "Kairos" unit of the 414th Separate Brigade, also known as "Madyar's Birds", targeted an ammunition depot near the village of Rozivka in the Russian-occu[ied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 11, according to the statement.

"Systematic strikes on such infrastructure disrupt command and logistics, reducing the Russian army's ability to sustain combat operations," the USF said.

The full extent of the damage is still being clarified.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukrainian long-range drones also struck on Feb. 12 the Ukhta oil refinery in Russia's Komi Republic, located 1,750 kilometers (1,087 miles) from Ukraine's border, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The strike marks a new range record for Ukrainian drones, according to the source. The drones were operated by the SBU's Alpha special operations center.

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

