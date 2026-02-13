Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces release footage of strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea, other targets in occupied territories

Ukrainian forces have struck multiple Russian military targets, including an airfield, in Russian-occupied territories over the past two days, the Unmanned System Forces (USF) said on Feb. 13.

Ukraine regularly attacks military facilities in Russian-occupied areas that supply weapons, fuel, and equipment to Russian troops.

The 1st Separate Center of the USF struck on Feb. 12 an airfield in the village of Hvardiiske in Crimea, the Kirova electrical substation in the city of Luhansk, Luhansk Oblast, and a data center in Prymorsk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

All targets were struck with mid-range precision weapons and were located in Russian-occupied territories, according to the USF.

Drone operators from the "Kairos" unit of the 414th Separate Brigade, also known as "Madyar's Birds", targeted an ammunition depot near the village of Rozivka in the Russian-occu[ied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Feb. 11, according to the statement.

"Systematic strikes on such infrastructure disrupt command and logistics, reducing the Russian army's ability to sustain combat operations," the USF said.

The full extent of the damage is still being clarified.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Ukrainian long-range drones also struck on Feb. 12 the Ukhta oil refinery in Russia's Komi Republic, located 1,750 kilometers (1,087 miles) from Ukraine's border, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

The strike marks a new range record for Ukrainian drones, according to the source. The drones were operated by the SBU's Alpha special operations center.