'A new range record'— Ukrainian drones strike oil refinery in Russia's Komi Republic, SBU source says

Ukrainian long-range drones struck the Ukhta oil refinery in Russia's Komi Republic, located 1,750 kilometers (1,087 miles) from Ukraine's border, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 12.

The strike marks a new range record for Ukrainian drones, according to the source. The drones were operated by the SBU's Alpha special operations center.

Following the strike, a fire and heavy smoke were reported at the facility.

"Preliminary information indicates that an atmospheric-vacuum distillation unit and a visbreaking unit were hit. These units are responsible for primary oil refining and the production of fuel oil, and gasoline," the source said.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

The Ukhta refinery is part of Russia's Lukoil group and processes around 4.2 million tons of oil annually. According to the source, the plant supplies fuel to Russia's armed forces.

Previously, one of the longest-range Ukrainian drone strikes was reported in 2024 in Russia's Murmansk Oblast, located about 1,500 kilometers (930 miles) from Ukraine.

Murmansk Oblast hosts the Olenya Airbase, where Russian strategic bombers used in strikes against Ukraine are stationed, as well as the Severomorsk naval base of Russia's Northern Fleet.

The strikes are part of Ukraine's broader campaign of long-range attacks deep inside Russia aimed at weakening Moscow's ability to sustain its war against Ukraine.

"Their destruction reduces the enemy's ability to supply its troops with fuel, complicates logistics, and decreases financial revenues used to wage war against Ukraine," the source said.