Ukraine sanctions nearly 100 entities tied to Russian defense industry

President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a new round of sanctions on July 27, targeting dozens of individuals and companies linked to Russia's defense industry to deepen Ukraine's alignment with the European Union's own punitive measures.

According to presidential decrees, the latest sanctions package includes 45 Russian nationals and 50 companies that are either directly or indirectly involved in Russia's military industrial complex.

Ukraine's sanctions include a full asset freeze, a temporary ban on managing or disposing of property, restrictions on trade operations, the suspension of transit, flights, and transportation through Ukrainian territory, and the revocation of state honors.

According to Zelensky, the decree synchronizes Ukraine's sanctions with European sanctions.

"As of now, all 18 sanctions packages are fully aligned and in effect in Ukraine," Zelensky wrote.

The president noted that restrictions from the EU's 18th sanctions package have now been extended to individuals and legal entities from Russia, China, Iran, and other countries, including companies affiliated with Russia's so-called "shadow tanker fleet."

Zelensky also announced a second sanctions decision targeting Russian military production. Ukraine has imposed measures against more than 90 companies involved in the extraction of rare-earth and critical metals used in manufacturing electronics, engines, drones, and guidance systems.

"We are working to ensure that our sanctions are synchronized across partner jurisdictions," Zelensky said. "Maximum sanctions pressure is the most effective argument for Russia to end this war. They are feeling the impact of the sanctions — not only at the level of the Russian federal budget, but also in the lives of Russian regions and in sectors of their economy."

The European Union approved its latest 18th sanctions package against Russia on July 18. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called it "one of its strongest sanctions packages to date," targeting Russia's oil revenues, shadow fleet, banking system, and technology imports used in warfare.

The package also includes new restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas, sanctions on Rosneft's key Indian refinery, and measures against those involved in the political indoctrination of Ukrainian children.