Russian attacks kill at least 4, injure 60 across Ukraine over past day

Russian attacks killed at least four people and injured 60 others across Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Aug. 14.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine overnight on Aug. 14 with 133 Shahed-type drones and loitering munitions, the Air Force said.

Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 90 over northern, southern, and eastern Ukraine. Drone strikes were recorded at 11 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at six locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 31 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, injuring 14 people over the past day, the local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian attacks killed three people and injured nine others, according to the local military administration.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces killed one person and injured 23 others across the eastern region, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks injured two people over the past day, according to local authorities.

In northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Odesa Oblast, one person was injured during Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Kiper said.

In northern Chernihiv Oblast, two people were injured in a Russian drone attack over the past day, Governor Viacheslav Chaus said.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were injured in more than 10 drone attacks, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said.