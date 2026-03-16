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Ukraine reportedly strikes Russian-occupied Melitopol, setting off explosions, fires

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
A fire burns behind the silhouette of a rooftop and nearby leafless trees
What purports to be the result of Ukrainian strikes on the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol overnight on March 17, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram).

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine struck the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol overnight on March 17, sparking explosions and fires, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported, citing local residents.

Russian air defense systems were destroyed in the attack on the southern Ukrainian city, the outlet later reported.

Melitopol has been under Russian occupation since March 2022, following the onset of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine in February 2022.

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Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin wages its war.

On March 10, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) released video footage showing strikes on military facilities in Russian-occupied Donetsk oblast.

"SSO continues to inflict asymmetric actions to strategically disable the enemy from waging war against Ukraine," the SSO Command said.

Front-line units targeted a storage base and distribution point for fuel and lubricants in Makiivka, officials said.

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Overnight on March 10-11, Ukraine carried out a series of strikes across Russian-occupied territories, targeting air defense systems, fuel depots, ammunition storage sites, and other military infrastructure.

The strikes hit a Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system near occupied Bahativka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as an oil depot in occupied Berdiansk, lubricants depots in the Berdiansk and Kuznetsivka areas, and a drone depot in Novozlatopil, Ukraine's Armed Forces General Staff said.

On the same night, Ukraine's Special Operations Forces said they destroyed the 64N6E radar station and its antenna in Sevastopol, Crimea, which were used for Russia's S-300 and S-400 air defense systems.

Article image
A map showing Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast as of 2025. (The Kyiv Independent)

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The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
UkraineZaporizhzhia OblastMelitopolRussian-occupied Ukraine
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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