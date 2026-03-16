Ukraine war latest: Explosions rock Kyiv as Russian drones target capital during morning rush hour

Key developments on March 16:

Explosions rock Kyiv as Russian drones target capital during morning rush hour

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

12 years after Crimea annexation, Ukraine says nearly 300 still jailed on fabricated political charges

'Terror against civilians' — Russian occupation court jails 69-year-old woman for donating to Ukrainian army

A series of explosions were heard in Kyiv on March 16 as Russia launched a rush hour drone attack on Ukraine's capital.

Air raid sirens sounded at 8:26 a.m. Explosions and air defenses were heard around 20 minutes later, according to Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

According to Telegram monitoring channels, up to 30 Shahed-type drones are targeting energy infrastructure. Reports suggested Russian missiles were also targeting Kyiv, though this has not been confirmed.

Yurii Ihnat, head of the Air Force's communications department, later told the Kyiv Independent no missiles were used in the attack.

"Debris from a drone has fallen in the very centre of the capital. There are no fires or casualties," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a post on Telegram. "The enemy attack on Kyiv is ongoing. Stay in shelters," he added.

Klitschko later said debris from downed drones had also fallen in the Solomianskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts in the west of the city.

The attack caught many Kyiv residents during the morning commute and at the start of the work and school day.

"I was waiting for my first class when the air raid siren started," said Oliana Pavlyshyn, an 18-year-old first-year philology student at Taras Shevchenko National University. "We went down to the basement and stayed there for almost the entire air raid."

Pavlyshyn said the morning strike was unusual compared with the more frequent nighttime attacks.

"Usually they attack at night, but this time it was in the morning when we were already at university," she said, adding that several classes were cancelled. "You could hear the explosions clearly. It was very loud."

Speaking about the broader impact of the war, she added: "I'm only 18 years old. I want to live. But many Ukrainians right now are not living. We are surviving."

The all clear sounded in Kyiv at 9:57 a.m.

Russia last launched a missile and drone attack against Ukraine just two days ago in the early hours of March 14. Over the winter, Russia frequently targeted civilian infrastructure in an attempt to freeze Ukraine into submission.

Ukrainian drones reportedly strike oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian oil depot in Labinsk, Krasnodar Krai, overnight on March 16, setting the site ablaze, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported, citing local residents.

Prior to the reported attack, Russia's Defense Ministry said it shot down 28 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory late on March 15.

Local authorities have not yet commented on the strike, and the Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports at the time of publication.

Labinsk is located about 345 kilometers (214 miles) southeast of occupied Crimea and approximately 500 kilometers (310 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory near Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's fighting power as the Kremlin wages its war against Ukraine.

Kyiv considers oil facilities to be valid military targets as they directly fund Russia's war.

Just a day earlier, Ukrainian forces reportedly struck the Tikhoretsk oil pumping station in Russia's Krasnodar Krai overnight on March 15, Russian Telegram media channels reported.

On March 14, Ukrainian drones struck the Afipsky Oil Refinery, sparking a large fire in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, Ukraine's General Staff reported.

Authorities also reported a separate drone attack on the Port Kavkaz facility in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, where three people were injured, and a technical vessel was damaged after drone debris fell on a dock complex.

"Both facilities are involved in supplying the Russian military," Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement.

12 years after Crimea annexation, Ukraine says nearly 300 still jailed on fabricated political charges

Around 300 people are currently being held in Russian captivity on politically fabricated charges in occupied Crimea, including 159 Crimean Tatars, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on March 16.

The ministry issued the statement on the 12th anniversary of Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, when Russian forces organized what Kyiv described as a "fake and illegal referendum" under the presence of Russian troops.

According to the ministry, Russia has since built a system of repression on the peninsula targeting activists, journalists, and members of the Crimean Tatar community, the peninsula's indigenous people.

"Russia has turned Crimea into a territory of lawlessness, where people are intimidated, persecuted, and imprisoned simply for the language they speak, the views they hold, or the faith they practice," the ministry said.

Crimean Tatars have faced some of the harshest repression since the occupation began, Ukrainian officials said, noting that Russia banned the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, the community's representative body, and forced the closure of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church on the peninsula.

The Foreign Ministry said at least 430 people have faced politically motivated criminal cases in Crimea since 2014, though the real number may exceed 500 because not all cases are publicly reported by occupation authorities.

Russia has also carried out forced mobilization in Crimea and intensified the militarization of the peninsula, which has transformed the region into a launchpad for further aggression against Ukraine.

"Over the years of occupation, Russia has effectively turned Crimea into a military base and a springboard for further aggression against Ukraine and the destabilization of the Black Sea region," the ministry said.

Russia seized Crimea in 2014 after deploying troops without insignia across the peninsula and staging a referendum widely condemned by Ukraine and Western governments as illegal. The annexation triggered international sanctions against Russia that remain in place today.

"The world must learn the 'Crimean lesson': the lack of a proper response to a blatant violation of international law only encourages the aggressor to commit further atrocities. Now, as Moscow continues its aggression, there can be no talk of easing restrictions - all forms of pressure on the Kremlin must be strengthened," the ministry added.

Terror against civilians' — Russian occupation court jails 69-year-old woman for donating to Ukrainian army

Russian authorities in occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast have sentenced a 69-year-old woman to 11 years in jail for donating to the Ukrainian army, Ukraine's Ombudsman Office said on March 15.

"When an elderly woman is targeted by the repression machine, it is clear that this is not about 'justice' but about terror against civilians," the office wrote on Facebook.

Halyna Bekhter is a retired resident of the village of Plodorodne, in the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. According to the Russian installed Zaporizhzhia Regional Court, Bekhter, using Ukrainian online banking, donated to Ukraine's Armed Forces in July 2023.

On March 5, 2026, the court sentenced Bekhter to 11 years' imprisonment, followed by one year of probation. She was charged under Article 275 of Russia's Criminal Code, financial assistance to a foreign state in activities directed against the security of the Russian Federation.

"Halyna Bekhter's story is further proof that Russian occupiers are systematically persecuting Ukrainian civilians in the temporarily occupied territories in an attempt to intimidate people and suppress any support for Ukraine," Ukraine's Human Rights Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, said.

Lubinets said he took further steps, such as sending a letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross, starting a process of adding Bekhter to the list of civilians unlawfully detained by Russia, and sending a letter to the Human Rights Commissioner of the Russian Federation requesting confirmation of the Ukrainian woman's place of detention.

The southern village of Plodorodne in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Oblast has been under Russian occupation since 2022.

Russia regularly sentences Ukrainian citizens for donations to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, accusing them of treason. On Feb. 10, 2026, the same court sentenced another 69-year-old woman living in occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, to 15 years in prison for donating her Ukrainian pension to the Ukrainian army.

Note from the author:

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