Ukraine hits military targets in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, video shows

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces (SSO) released video footage on March 10 showing strikes on military facilities in Russian-occupied Donetsk oblast.

During the overnight attacks, front-line strike units targeted a storage base and distribution point for fuel and lubricants in Makiivka, Ukrainian officials said.

In the nearby city of Donetsk, Ukrainian drones struck a Volna-3 electronic warfare station that Russian forces were using to defend against unmanned aerial vehicles. The system interferes with drone control frequencies, forcing drones to lose targets or connections, according to Ukraine's military.

"SSO continues to inflict asymmetric actions to strategically disable the enemy from waging war against Ukraine," the SSO Command said.

Ukraine's military also said local partisan groups assisted in the operation. Members of the Special Operations Forces' Resistance Movement operating in Russian-occupied areas of Donetsk oblast helped carry out the strikes, officials said.

Ukrainian forces regularly strike military facilities in Russian-occupied areas that supply weapons, fuel, and equipment to Russian troops. On March 7, Ukraine's General Staff said Ukrainian forces struck a Shahed drone storage site near the airport in occupied Donetsk.