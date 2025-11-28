At least 1 killed, 7 injured in Kyiv amid Russian missile, drone strikes on residential buildings

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

One person has been killed and seven people have been injured, including a child, amid a mass Russian missile and drone attack on Kyiv overnight on Nov. 29, local authorities reported.

Damage was reported at at least six locations across the city, including to multi-story residential buildings, in the Sviatoshynskyi, Darnytskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Solomyanskyi districts of Kyiv.

A deceased male victim was pulled from rubble following a Russian attack on the Sviatoshynskyi district of the city, Kyiv Oblast Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko reported.

At least four of the injured victims have been hospitalized in the attack on the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

The child was injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district, according to Tkachenko.

Earlier, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported hearing explosions and seeing drones as authorities warned of a combined drone and missile attack.

"The enemy has once again launched a combined attack on the capital — air defense is operating," Tkachenko said on social media.

Initial strikes were first reported in Kyiv's Darnytskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts, during which a residential high rise building was damaged.

On the outskirts of the city, in Kyiv Oblast, at least two people were injured as a result of the wider attack. Several Apartment buildings and homes were damaged in strikes on the city of Brovary, Regional Governor Mykola Kalyshnyk said.

No information was immediately available on the full extent of the damage caused.

Russia regularly attacks cities across Ukraine, often targeting civilian infrastructure and resulting in civilian casualties. Just a few days ago, a mass Russian strike on Kyiv killed seven people and injured another 20.