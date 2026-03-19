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Ukraine rejects terrorism claims as citizens detained in India, blames Russian info op

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by Polina Moroziuk
Ukraine rejects terrorism claims as citizens detained in India, blames Russian info op
Flags of India and Ukraine wave during official meeting of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on August 23, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukrain (Oleksandr Gusev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Ukraine's embassy in India expressed "serious concern" over the detention of six Ukrainian citizens, warning that the case may be "orchestrated and politically motivated," according to a statement released on March 19.

Indian authorities detained six Ukrainians and one U.S. citizen on March 13 at airports in Delhi, Lucknow, and Kolkata as part of an investigation led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Indian officials and media reports, the group is accused of entering the northeastern state of Mizoram without required permits, crossing into neighboring Myanmar, and training anti-junta ethnic armed groups in drone warfare.

Investigators also allege the individuals were involved in transferring drones from Europe to Myanmar via India.

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Ukraine's embassy said publicly available information suggests the case may have been initiated based on information provided by Russia, and rejected any allegations of Ukrainian involvement in terrorism.

"Ukraine is a state that faces the consequences of Russian terror on a daily basis and, for this very reason, takes a principled and uncompromising stance in combating terrorism in all its forms," the statement said.

The embassy called for "objectivity, transparency, and impartiality" in the investigation and said any allegations must be based on "verified facts" and full intergovernmental cooperation.

Ukraine also expressed readiness to cooperate with Indian authorities under existing bilateral legal frameworks, including a treaty on mutual legal assistance.

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The statement warned that attempts to link Ukraine to terrorism and use the case to "discredit Ukraine" could harm bilateral relations, adding that Russia "seeks under every circumstance to drive a wedge between friendly countries — Ukraine and India."

Ukraine has requested consular access to the detained citizens and said it expects Indian authorities to ensure due process in line with international law.

In recent years, Kyiv has sought to deepen ties with India through high-level visits and expanded cooperation on security and trade.

At the same time, India has maintained close relations with Russia, including continued purchases of discounted Russian oil since the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion.

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The Kyiv IndependentPolina Moroziuk
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Polina Moroziuk

Polina Moroziuk is a newsroom intern at the Kyiv Independent. She holds an MSc in Human Rights and Politics from the London School of Economics and a BSc from the University of Amsterdam. Before joining the newsroom, she worked in human rights advocacy and as a project assistant at a research and consultancy organisation, supporting projects for international organisations including UNICEF and War Child, with a focus on Ukraine and the Middle East.

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