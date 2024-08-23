Ukraine pushing Russian forces out of Kharkiv Oblast step by step, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 23 in his evening address that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are "gradually" pushing Russian troops out of Kharkiv Oblast.

Zelensky's statement comes after Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade launched a counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast and advanced almost two square kilometers deep into the front-line area a day prior.

Zelensky said that he had spoken with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, who briefed him on the situation in Kharkiv Oblast.

"We are pushing the Russian army out. Gradually. The invader will not conquer Kharkiv and will not conquer our Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The president called Kharkiv "a heroic city," adding that since the beginning of May, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have managed to repel Russia's attempt to launch an offensive toward Kharkiv.

While initially gaining ground in May, a Russian offensive in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses.

The intensity of fighting had decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

Oleksandr Borodin, a spokesperson for Ukraine's 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) that the recent counterattack in Kharkiv Oblast destroyed the positions and logistics of the 20th Army of Russia.

Despite the damage, including to its personnel, the Russian army still has large reserves in this area. Yet, Russian forces may be ineffective due to the damage to their logistics, Borodin added.