Russia gathering forces in Kharkiv Oblast for fresh attacks, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has deployed additional assault units near the village of Hlyboke in Kharkiv Oblast to prepare for offensive operations, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told Interfax Ukraine on July 21.

The village of Hlyboke is located in the north of the Kharkiv Oblast, 7 kilometers (4.6 miles) from the border with Russia and 39 kilometers (24 miles) from the regional center, the city of Kharkiv.

Russia launched its offensive in Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, but the assault quickly stalled. Around 20,000 Russian troops were killed during the failed push in the northeastern region, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Russia is currently massing new troops near the village of Hlyboke, including assault groups of the 155th Separate Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the 18th Motorized Rifle Division of the 11th Army Corps, according to Voloshyn.

Russian troops use drones for remote mining of the area, the spokesperson added.

Voloshyn said that in the central and eastern parts of the town of Vovchansk, which became the scene of some of the heaviest fighting in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian troops continue to regroup forces for further attacks.

"It has also been confirmed that an assault unit of the 153rd Tank Regiment of the 47th Tank Division of the Russian Armed Forces has been withdrawn for recovery, its positions have been taken by the personnel of the (Russian) 128th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 44th Army Corps and the 'Akhmat' unit," the spokesperson added.

The Ukrainian military also recorded the arrival of additional personnel from the 41st Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division in the Belgorod Oblast village of Murom near the Ukrainian border to replenish the thinned ranks.