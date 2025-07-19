Ukraine proposes peace talks with Russia next week, Zelensky says

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 19 that Ukraine has proposed a new round of peace talks with Russia for next week.

In his nightly address, Zelensky said that Rustem Umerov — recently appointed National Security and Defense Council Secretary — offered the Russian side a meeting, emphasizing that Ukraine is prepared for talks at the leadership level.

"Dialogue with the Russian side on prisoner exchanges is ongoing – we are continuing to implement the agreements reached during the earlier meeting in Istanbul," Zelensky said. "Our team is currently working on another exchange."

Zelensky also stressed the need to increase the pace of negotiations, calling for urgent steps to achieve a ceasefire.

"Prisoner exchanges. Return of children. End to the killings. And a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to truly ensure peace – a really lasting one." Zelensky said. "Ukraine is ready for such a meeting."

Zelensky's announcement comes a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Erdogan reportedly discussed resuming Ukraine-Russian peace talks in Istanbul.

Ukraine and Russia held two rounds of bilateral peace talks earlier this year in Istanbul, first on May 16 and again on June 2 — after more than three years without direct negotiations. The meetings resulted in significant prisoner exchanges, but no significant steps toward a ceasefire.