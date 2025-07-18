Erdogan, Putin discuss resuming Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on July 18 to discuss reviving direct talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, Erdogan's office reported.

Erdogan told Putin that launching a third round of negotiations is important and that Turkey is prepared to host discussions in Istanbul once both sides agree on a date. The conversation also touched on broader bilateral relations and regional issues, according to the Turkish presidency.

The latest round of direct talks between Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on June 2, following a previous meeting on May 16 after more than three years without negotiations.

During the second round, Ukraine proposed a 30-day ceasefire. Russia rejected the offer, pushing instead for a 2–3-day truce in limited areas to collect its dead. No agreement was reached.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on June 26 that Kyiv aims to secure a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin.

While Zelensky has expressed readiness for face-to-face talks, Putin has repeatedly declined to participate in person, sending lower-level officials instead.

Turkey previously facilitated peace talks in March 2022 and remains one of the few countries maintaining open channels with both Kyiv and Moscow.

On June 26, Erdogan said Turkey is also working to organize a Zelensky-Putin meeting with the possible participation of U.S. President Donald Trump. On July 14, Trump threatened to impose secondary tariffs on Russia if it does not agree to end the war within 50 days.

Ukraine's First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya told the Kyiv Independent on July 7 that the Istanbul meetings could not be considered genuine negotiations, citing Russia's ultimatum-style positions.

Citing three unnamed sources close to the Kremlin, Reuters reported on July 15 that Putin remains determined to pursue the war until the West agrees to a settlement on his terms.